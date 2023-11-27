'FBI True': The Chilling Moment Investigators Believed Missing Teen Chyenne Kircher Was Dead (Exclusive Clip)

FBI True is delving deep into the tragic disappearance of 14-year-old Chyenne Kircher in Tuesday's all-new episode on CBS. In an exclusive clip shared with PopCulture.com, one of the agents on the case, Wayne Jackowski, an accountant-turned-agent stationed at the FBI's Rockford, Illinois office, opened up about the heartbreaking moment investigators believed the case turned from a missing persons case into a murder investigation.

Chyenne's case began in October 2011 when the teen went missing from her small-town Illinois home. After a runaway note was found, investigators initially believed Chyenne was alive and well and possibly staying with a friend, though things took a drastic turn, unraveling a winding trail, after officers spoke with the teen's best friend, who moved several hours away to Wisconsin and whom Jackowski initially believed Chyenne could be staying with.

(Photo: CBS)

"We interviewed most of her friends, and by and large, most of them don't know where she is. She's just gone. Don't know where she is," Jackowski recalled. Jackowski, together with Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office 29-year veteran Casey Folks, and second-generation agent Kim Castro, and fellow agent Kristy Kottis sit down on Tuesday's episode to discuss the case. According to Jackowski, the team eventually "keyed in on her very best friend, person who was always described to us as being her very best friend, that they're inseparable." That friend had moved several hours away to Wisconsin, and Jackowski was hoping the missing teen was with her, "thinking her life's kind of rough, she ran away. Maybe the family took her in and she's in Wisconsin and that's why nobody in the local community has seen her."

"So I went up and interviewed the friend. I was pretty blunt with her. I looked at the friend and was like, 'where's Chyenne? She's here, isn't she?' And immediately the friend became extremely emotional and broke down into tears. Very upset. 'She's dead. She's dead.' And my heart sank, and I ask, 'What do you mean she's dead?'" Jackowski shared. "We were so convinced we were going to find her alive and well, and that she'd just ran away, and now it seems it's going to be most definitely something else. Something far worse."

As the investigation into Chyenne's disappearance continued, the FBI, who joined forces with local police, discovered a winding trail that leads from Chyenne's own home to a shocking YouTube video that suggests horrific foul play. As investigators turn their attention to Chyenne's family, they suddenly find themselves face-to-face with the prime suspect in her disappearance."

FBI True currently airs on CBS as part of the network's strike-proof fall 2023 schedule, with new episodes debuting Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, following NCIS spinoff NCIS: Sydney and Damon Wayans Jr.'s new game show, Raid the Cage. Episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+.