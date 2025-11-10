‘FBI’: The Team Uncovers a Conspiracy as OA Struggles with Relationship Drama in Season 8, Episode 8 Exclusive First Look

PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode of FBI.

In “Ratlined,” airing on Monday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a journalist is shot while interviewing a Prime Minister, all fingers point to an assassination attempt, but the team uncovers a deeper conspiracy after the assassin is also targeted.”

“Meanwhile, OA struggles to let Gemma in on the dangers of his job,” the logline continues. The photos see OA and Maggie talking to someone, while Scola and Eva seem to be keeping their eyes peeled for the suspect. There is also a fun BTS photo of Missy Peregrym and Juliana Aidén Martinez looking all smiles in between takes, proving that even though things may be grim on-screen, off-screen is a completely different story.

Pictured (L-R): John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Juliana Aidén Martinez as Eva Ramos. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

On top of the case that the team will be dealing with, it also seems like OA has his own problems. He and Gemma have been seeing each other for a while now, and she’s gotten into a couple of dangerous situations already, most recently with last season’s train hijacking. And it sounds like OA doesn’t want her to get any deeper into the job, whether she wants it or not. That could spell trouble for the two, but this is the price to pay when dating an FBI agent.

Pictured (L-R): Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Juliana Aidén Martinez as Eva Ramos. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

While speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of FBI’s season premiere, Zeeko Zaki shared that he was excited to see where the couple’s relationship goes. “I think this is the third season that she’s in, so it would probably be the longest relationship I’ve been in, far and far off,” the actor joked. “It’s exciting to play.”

Pictured (L): Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI has proven to be unpredictable, so you never know what could happen with the characters both personally and professionally. But that’s what makes the show entertaining. It keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with the intense action and dangerous cases that the team deals with, as well as any and all personal problems. But it’s nothing they can’t handle, and it’s nothing OA can’t handle, either. He and Gemma have certainly gone through a lot. This is just another obstacle for them.

There will be a lot to look forward to as FBI continues, including Season 8, Episode 8, which premieres on Monday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.