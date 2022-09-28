'FBI' Star to Return for Season 5, But Is Another Now Leaving?

One former FBI star is set to return for Season 5 of the hit CBS series, but rumors are swirling that another cast member might be leaving. Back at the end of Season 4, Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell accidentally inhaled some sarin gas, a deadly toxin, but she made it out alive with OA's (Zeeko Zaki) help. In real life, Peregrym went on maternity leave as she was pregnant with her second child. In June Peregrym and her husband, Australian actor Tom Oakley, announced that she'd given birth to a daughter, Mela Joséphine Oakley, born on June 6, 2022. The couple also shares a son, Otis Paradis Oakley, born on March 21, 2020.

Amidst the news of Peregrym's return to FBI, Distractify reports that there is a question regarding Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase. The outlet cites a TV Insider interview with FBI showrunner and executive producer Rick Eid, who said, "We may see Nina moving onto a new office or a different unit. But she was a great asset during Maggie's absence, and I think we can expect her to stay connected to the team in an interesting way." Eid does not explicitly say what will happen with Chase, but it stands to reason that fans will be seeing less of her in the coming episodes.

Your Tuesday night plans are officially covered! 👊 Don't miss the all-new season of #FBICBS Tuesdays at 8/7c on @CBS. It's going to be BIG! pic.twitter.com/QycYcMtEoq — FBI (@FBICBS) September 28, 2022

In his conversation with TV Insider, Eid also spoke about what the show is tackling this season, saying, "The theme is balance." He added, "We'll see characters struggling to balance their all-consuming work lives with their personal lives. Regardless of how hard they try, it's a tough needle to thread." Regarding the nature of where Maggie and OA will find their relationship when Maggie does finally come back, Eid said, "Maggie is resilient and strong. OA knows that, but he's also very protective – maybe even too protective." He continues, "But, at the end of the day, they're great friends and will always be a rock for each other."

Finally, Eid spoke about Durango Cartel leader Antonio Vargas, played by David Zayas. In FBI Season 4, Vargas put a hit on the team from prison, which resulted in the death of Assistant Director in Charge Rina Trenholm (Kathleen Munroe). He has since vowed to hunt down every single member of the team, not resting until they're all dead. "He's been a formidable opponent and has provided some great drama," Eid said of Vargas, but did not confirm if the character would turn up in the new season, slyly saying, "It's possible." New episodes of FBI air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.