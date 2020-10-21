'FBI' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

On Wednesday, CBS announced that FBI Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET. Fans have been waiting for updates on CBS' primetime schedule for months, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the entertainment industry, along with other parts of life. Now, much of the November schedule has been fleshed out, including FBI.

The FBI premiere will be followed immediately by the season premiere of FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET that night. Both shows are given a full hour block, and they follow on the heels of the NCIS Season 18 premiere at 8 p.m. ET. Other newly-announced season premieres stretch from Thursday, Nov. 12 to Wednesday, Nov. 25, giving TV fans plenty to look forward to next month — especially after the television drought of the last few months.

The schedule now kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 12 with Young Sheldon at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the new comedy B Positive at 8:30 p.m. ET. Returning comedies Mom and The Unicorn follow at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

On Monday, Nov. 16, Season 3 of The Neighborhood premieres at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Bob ♥ Abishola Season 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET, then All Rise Season 2 at 9 p.m. ET and Bull Season 5 at 10 p.m. ET. As mentioned above, Tuesday, Nov. 17 consists of the premieres of NCIS Season 18, FBI Season 3 and FBI: Most Wanted Season 2.

Finally, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, The Amazing Race premieres at 8 p.m. ET, followed by SEAL Team Season 4 at 9 p.m. ET. S.W.A.T. rounds out the schedule at 10 p.m. ET that night.

The entire network TV industry has been up in the air since March, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down TV and movie sets due to health concerns for the cast and crew. The industry has been slow to reopen, generally with strict safety measures in place, but it delayed the usual fall premiere schedule by quite a few weeks.

While fans are excited to get their shows back, many are concerned about the health and safety of their favorite stars who are now returning to work. Others have expressed fears on social media that fresh surges of the virus will cause production to stall yet again, possibly leaving them with an unbearable cliffhanger. The state of California is following strict guidelines at the behest of public health officials.