Missy Peregrym Fans Celebrate Her 38th Birthday Ahead of Tonight's 'FBI' Episode

Tuesday's episode of FBI might be a rerun, but there's still something for fans to celebrate. Series star Missy Peregrym is celebrating her 38th birthday, and the show's loyal viewers are using social media to wish her the best.

Peregrym stars in creator Dick Wolf's procedural as Maggie Bell, one of the Bureau's special agents, whose husband is a late investigative reporter for The Wall Street Journal. She heads up an ensemble cast, including Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, Sela Ward and Alana de la Garza. The show, like numerous TV and film productions, was forced to shut down in March due to coronavirus concerns, causing Season 2 to end three episodes early. Although CBS did renew the show for Season 3 back in May, as was its spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted.

On April 28, Peregrym welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tom Oakley. That same month, the actor offered some words of encouragement for her fans who were dealing with the maddening boredom of life in quarantine. She posted an image that read "We're all in this together. Hand washing. Social distancing. Community thinking. We. Our. Us." In the caption, she agreed with the sentiment whole-heartedly, writing that "More than ever we need to be hopeful and share the d— toilet paper."