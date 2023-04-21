'FBI: Most Wanted' Season Finale Will Revisit Remy's Brother's Murder

Next month's season finale of FBI: Most Wanted is set to revisit the murder of Remy's brother, and it's going to be as emotional as ever. Airing on Tuesday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, "Heaven Falling" will see the team trying to catch the real killer 25 years after Mikey was murdered. This is definitely interesting given the fact that in Season 4, Episode 12, "Black Mirror," it was revealed that the man who murdered Mikey was seeking a new trial after getting turned down for compassionate release, and he was claiming that his prosecutor may be corrupt.

It sounds like Mikey's murderer is still out there, and likely after building up to it, the team will go after him and stop him once and for all. It's hard to tell how it will all go and if this could continue into Season 5. When he previously spoke to TV Insider about the end of "Black Mirror," Dylan McDermott said that it was added stress that Remy definitely did not need, especially when he initially thought the case was closed.

"I think he's distraught. He had just been through this case with the kids being kidnapped by the priest. I think that he's raw, and he just wants a minute for himself," McDermott shared. "You see him putting on the Miles Davis kind of blues album, and he just wants to relax, frankly. And then suddenly, she drops by and lays this bomb on him that this could all be reopened again after he thought he put it to bed, that it was all good news, that this killer wasn't gonna get out of prison, and now suddenly it's gonna be a new case. This is stress he does not need."

Since this is Dylan McDermott's first season on FBI: Most Wanted, it's been intriguing to see how they've been telling his backstory, and having such an intense and emotional case included in his first season lets fans see different sides of him. It's clear that this murder case is unfortunately far from over, but hopefully, with the team by his side, Remy will finally be able to get his brother some justice after almost 30 years.

There are still four episodes left, meaning there is plenty of time to gradually build up to the storyline and what could possibly happen. Since that bomb dropped isn't something to just get over, even though it has been a couple of months, it probably hasn't left his mind. He will be one to want justice and finally get this case closed, and he won't stop at anything until it happens and he and his brother are at peace.