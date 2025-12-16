‘FBI’: Jeremy Sisto on Exploring the ‘Conflicting Dynamic’ Between Jubal and His Son, Tyler (Exclusive)

Monday’s two-hour fall finale was an intense event that involved Jubal’s son, Tyler, getting caught in the crossfire, and star Jeremy Sisto spoke to PopCulture.com about putting the focus on the two characters.

In the back-to-back episodes, “Lone Wolf” and “Wolf Pack,” the team track down a murderer and uncover a much bigger plan that puts the City of New York in jeopardy.

Sisto had teased to PopCulture that there would be some “personal complications” coming for Jubal, and those complications were heartbreaking, to say the least. His son, Tyler (Caleb Reese Paul), was filling out college applications, making Jubal anxious, but unfortunately, that’s not the worst of it. As the team was working on the case, they discovered that the city was under threat, and they didn’t know how big it would truly be.

Pictured: Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine.

Jubal called Tyler to tell him to go home, but before he got on the train, he saw guys with guns and briefcases and called his dad, who told him to get a cab. Tyler ultimately didn’t make it out in time before a group of extremists took out the city’s fiber optics network, cutting off all communication in New York, causing an explosion. Not being able to get a hold of Tyler, Jubal headed down to the explosion site just a few blocks from 26 Fed, calling out to Tyler, who was found unconscious and bleeding.

The second part of the event sees Jubal going off on his own, as Tyler is in the hospital with a brain injury, so that he can take down the mastermind behind it all himself. Luckily, Tyler ends up being okay and wakes up, but not before Jubal reads his college essay, which is about him being an FBI agent. While their relationship hasn’t always been easy, Sisto shared with PopCulture that it’s “been a gift” being able to explore it quite a bit on FBI throughout these eight seasons.

“We didn’t know it was gonna be such a big element in the show,” he explained. “But those episodes and those themes that were sort of explored throughout have just opened up and been broader for expanding on those ideas and really exploring the story of how agents have to navigate their own personal lives within an intensely engaging and dangerous job.”

Pictured (L-R): Mara Davi as Samantha Kelton, Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Caleb Reese Paul as Tyler Kelton Valentine.

“He’s worn at a different stage now. His son is now considering what he wants to do with his life,” Sisto continued. “To glee, he’s considering being an agent, so he’s trying to figure out how to encourage that while at the same time being unsettled by it. And for Tyler’s part, he is trying to prove it to the world and to his father and to himself that he can have that level of heroism, or he can be the guy who runs into the burning house. That’s not what you want your kid to be trying to prove for that age. I don’t want them to be running away. So it is definitely a conflicting dynamic.”

Considering Tyler stayed back to record the suspects getting away and even helped the team identify them, he’s already starting to take after his dad. Of course, this might be a wake-up call for Jubal because if Tyler follows in his footsteps, who knows what could come of it. Fans will have to tune in to the midseason premiere on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET to see what happens next.