Farrah Forke, ‘Wings’ and ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress, Dead at 54

Farrah Forke, who starred as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings, died Friday following a long cancer battle. She was 54. Forke also had a recurring role in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman as attorney Mayson Drake during its second season.

“Farrah was fierce, tender, loyal, loving, strong, funny, smart, protective, kind, passionate and utterly irreplaceable,” her family told The Hollywood Reporter. “She brought a light so great to the world that even after her passing, the light remains.” Forke died at her home in Texas and is survived by her twin sons Chuck and Wit; mother Beverly; stepfather Chuck; sisters Paige, Jennifer, and Maggie; and her friend Mike Peterson.

Forke was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, and studied acting in New York City. In 1991, she made her film debut as Laurie Stevens in Brain Twisters. In 1992, she joined the cast of Wings, first as a recurring star in Season 4. She was promoted to the main cast in Season 5, but only made a handful of guest appearances in Season 6 before leaving the show. Her character had a romance with Brian Hackett, played by Steven Weber.

After Wings, Forke starred in four episodes of Lois & Clark, then had a lead role in the short-lived CBS sitcom Dweebs in 1995. She also had a lead role in NBC’s Mr. Rhodes, which only lasted a season from 1996 to 1997. In 1998, she starred in the pilot for a short-lived Fantasy Island reboot, then popped up in three Party of Five episodes. Forke’s last TV role was voicing Big Barda in Batman Beyond and Justice League Unlimited.

Forke also starred in several films, including Disclosure (1994), Heat (1995), Ground Control (1998), Kate’s Addiction (1999), and Hitman’s Run (1999). She regularly appeared in TV movies as well. She also voiced Cadillac and Arby’s commercials.

After leaving acting behind, Forke moved to Houston and focused on raising her sons. Her family asks for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.