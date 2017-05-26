This Season Of ‘Fargo’ Could Be Its Last

Over the past three years, Noah Hawley’s Fargo – the anthology series inspired by the Coen Brothers’ film of the same name – has enjoyed an incredible success. Fans love it, critics adore it, and each season seems to get a little bit better. Despite all of that, there’s a chance that Fargo could be over after the third season concludes.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf revealed that the show might be ending its run. It’s not that the network doesn’t love it, or that its not making enough money, but Landgraf said that the future of Fargo is in Noah Hawley’s hands.

There may never be another Fargo. Unless Noah has an idea for Fargo that he thinks he can make as good as the prior three. I think once people get to the end of this [season] they will find that it is thematically different. It’s really about the moment we live in now.

If Hawley can come up with the ideas, Fargo will live on. Unfortunately the creator stays pretty busy, as he also runs another FX hit series; Legion.

This is incredibly disappointing for fans of the series, but it’s also an exciting thing to witness. A network executive is allowing the fate of a successful show to hang in the hands of a creator. That doesn’t happen very often.

Fargo is currently in the middle of its third season, airing Wednesday nights on FX.

