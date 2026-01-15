Fan-Favorite NBC Actor Added as Guest Star to Tracy Morgan and 30 Rock Creators’ New Show

NBC is bringing in Craig Robinson to face off against Tracy Morgan in the upcoming comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

Robinson, who is best known for his roles as Darryl Philbin in The Office and Doug “the Pontiac Bandit” Judy on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will guest star in the new series as Jerry Basmati, Reggie’s (Morgan) rival from his days playing for the New York Jets. Jerry still carries a grudge today and will do anything to prove he’s better than Reggie, both on and off the field.

Photo credit: Jamaal Murray

Jerry’s “glamorous, passive-aggressive wife,” Tisha Basmati, will be played by Saturday Night Live alum Heidi Gardner, as per Entertainment Weekly. Tisha hates Reggie’s ex-wife, his current agent and business manager Monica (Erika Alexander), “just as much” as Jerry hates Reggie.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins follows disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins on his mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.

Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Erika Alexander as Monica,Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

The NBC comedy also stars Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall, with other previously-announced guest stars including Ronny Chieng, Corbin Bernsen, and Anna Camp.

Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers, with Morgan executive producing alongside his former 30 Rock co-star Tina Fey, Eric Gurian, and David Miner.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins debuts with a special premiere on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The series will then return with two episodes — an encore of the pilot and then the second episode — on Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET before it moves to its regular time slot the following week on Monday, March 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.