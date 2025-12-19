Fan-Favorite Fox Show Returning After a Decade Away, February Premiere Date Announced

Good morning, USA!

After a decade on TBS, American Dad! is moving back to FOX.

The long-running animated sitcom, created by Seth MacFarlane, began its run on FOX in 2005 and aired there for nine seasons before jumping over to TBS in 2014 and then airing ten more seasons. But TBS is shifting its focus to unscripted shows, and American Dad! was the last scripted series remaining on the network, giving FOX the opportunity to re-purchase the rights to one of adult animation’s crown jewels.

Back in May, the network’s television president Michael Thorn explained to THR why they opted to reacquire the series after previously letting it go.

“It’s kind of simple — we got a chance to have another show with Seth [MacFarlane], and we took it,” he said. “He’s a great partner for us, and it extends our reach to our very passionate animation audience. It complements our lineup in a terrific way.”

As part of the show’s move to a new network, FOX renewed the series for a whopping four seasons, taking it all the way into 2029.

When American Dad! returns to its original home, it will air on the same night as Family Guy, another animated comedy created by MacFarlane, as part of FOX’s “Animation Domination” lineup.

The 20th season of American Dad! will begin Sunday, February 22 at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.