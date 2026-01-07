Hit Mystery Series Renewed for Season 2 at FX

TV audiences will thankfully see more of Lee Raybon.

FX announced today that the acclaimed neo-noir comedy-mystery The Lowdown, from Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo, has been renewed for a second season.

The first season saw investigative journalist, deadbeat father, and self-professed “truthstorian” Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke) stumble into a far-reaching conspiracy in his native Oklahoma.

After he publishes an exposé on the powerful Washberg family, Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson) commits suicide—but Raybon suspects foul play at the hands of his brother Donald Washberg (Kyle MacLachlan), who is currently running for governor of Oklahoma. With the help of private investigator Marty Brunner (Keith David), Raybon resolves to find the truth.

Peter Dinklage, Killer Mike, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tracy Letts, Graham Greene, Dale Dickey, and Tisha Campbell also star in the series.

Critics praised The Lowdown as one of the best TV shows of 2025 and one of the best mystery series in years, with the series currently sitting at a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and appearing on tons of top-10 year-end lists.

Details on a second season are not known, given that the central mystery in season one is resolved by the end, but it’s safe to say that Ethan Hawke and Keith David will be searching for more clues somewhere in rural Oklahoma.

Season 1 of The Lowdown is streaming now on Hulu.