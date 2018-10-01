‘Family Guy’ Airing 2 Donald Trump-Themed Episodes Soon

Family Guy is reportedly taking aim at President Donald Trump this season, in a scathing 2-part episode that has yet to be scheduled.

Producers first teased the Griffin family’s political foray at San Diego Comic Con earlier this summer. They hinted that an upcoming episode would feature President Trump as a character. Now, even more details are available. The folks behind the controversial cartoon gave Entertainment Weekly a few heavy-handed hints about the two-part installment.

The episode starts with the innocuous development of Peter’s hair turning gray. This lends some new-found respect to the bumbling brewery worker, who takes a new job as a news anchor. It is not long before the president takes note of Peter’s flattering coverage, and asks him to become the new White House Press Secretary.

At that point, the Griffin family moves to Washington D.C., where showrunners say that Meg becomes fast friends with Ivanka Trump. Unfortunately, the president himself takes a liking to Meg as well, and producers say they have an encounter referential to President Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape.

“We’re just playing to what Trump has already confessed to, say, on a bus,” said executive producer Alec Sulkin. “And he has an encounter like that with Meg.”

Ultimately, the transgression leads Peter to be uncharacteristically protective of his daughter, culminating in a drawn-out fight scene between him and the president. This includes a few jabs at the president’s appearance, including his signature hair.

“When that hair is actually wet, it can be a cat o’nine tails,” revealed executive producer Rich Appel. “And it’s used quite effectively against Peter.”

The producers both said that the network gave surprisingly few notes about the episode. Ultimately, however, Sulkin feels that two things saved the story — their writing staff, and Trump himself.

“I think a couple things happened. One, they read the script and enjoyed it, and said, ‘Yes, of course you can do this,’” he recalled. “And two, something that helped is just that Trump continued to be so preposterous on a daily basis that it really made it seem like this was an episode that we had to do. It wasn’t something where we were going to be besmirching of the office of the president of the United States because, you know, he’s doing that for us.”

It is unclear when the extra-long episode will air. There is an episode slated for later this season titled “Trump Guy,” but it has yet to be scheduled. According to Sulkin, any reaction from the president — including a disdainful tweet — would be welcome.

“We should be so lucky if he tweeted that he hated it,” he said. “That would be great. To the extent that he will ever hear about it or see it, he would not like it. Also, for the first time, we’re contemplating doing a Russian version of the show that we can release for his true fans.”



Family Guy airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.