‘Family Guy,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Renewed by Fox

Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers have officially been renewed by Fox for the 2019 – 2020 TV season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both of the popular animated series were “quietly renewed” by the network “months ago” to allow the lengthy animation process to get started.

Created by Seth MacFarlane, the renewal of Family Guy will push the series into its 18th season just as his deal with 20th Century Fox TV is expected to expire in June, with rumors already swirling that he’s had offers from other outlets. Created by Loren Bouchard, who recently renewed his deal at 20th TV until 2021, Bob’s Burgers will enter its 10th season.

The renewals come as part of Fox’s upcoming animation push as the network “looks to bolster the network’s presence in the space.” Just last week, the network announced the renewal of long-running animated series The Simpsons for two additional seasons, Seasons 31 and 32. Fox also gave straight-to-series orders to two new animated comedies, Bless the Harts and Duncanville.

“If you’re an animator, there is no better place to showcase your work than Sunday nights on Fox. This is the network that set the standard for primetime animation. The Simpsons and Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are the heavyweights of the genre, and we’re intent on finding the next generation of culture defining animated comedies to join them,” Fox CEO Charlie Collier said during the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Feb. 6.

Respectively averaging 2.7 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day and 2.8 million, neither Family Guy nor Bob’s Burgers are linear viewing standouts on Fox, though just like The Simpsons, both series have lucrative SVOD deals at Hulu and merchandising deals that generate billions of dollars for 20th TV.

Debuting on the network in 2011, Bob’s Burgers follows Bob Belcher, who, along with his wife, Linda, and their three children, attempt to run Bob’s dream restaurant, but they face fierce competition with a busy pasta joint located across the street that is run by Bob’s nemesis, Jimmy Pesto.

The series is voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy, and David Herman.

Originally premiering in 1999, the long-running series Family Guy, following a dysfunctional family attempting to cope with everyday life, is voiced by Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and several more. The series recently revealed that it would phase out jokes that come at the expense of the LGBT community.