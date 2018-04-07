‘Everything Sucks’ Stars Break Silence Following Netflix Cancellation

The stars of recently cancelled Netflix series Everything Sucks have never related to the show’s title this much.

Following the news that the comedy series was cancelled by the streaming giant after its first season, some of the castmembers took to Twitter to share their grief with fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My heart is broken. I don’t even have words to say how much I’m going to miss this story,” Sydney Sweeney tweeted Friday night. “I dreamed of what was to come for Emaline and Kate but I guess its time to say the hardest words: good bye.. I can’t thank the fans, all of you, enough, ur support is everything. Banana slug” along with a broken heart emoji.

My heart is broken. I dont even have words to say how much I’m going to miss this story. I dreamed of what was to come for Emaline and Kate but I guess its time to say the hardest words: good bye.. I cant thank the fans, all of you, enough, ur support is everything. Banana slug💔 pic.twitter.com/FiQaS0qSE2 — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) April 6, 2018

Fellow co-stars Rio Mangini and Peyton Kennedy also posted their sadness at the news by posting single broken heart emojis on their Twitter accounts.

💔 — Peyton Kennedy (@peyton_kennedy) April 6, 2018

Everything Sucks followed two groups of high school misfits from the A/V club and a Drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon. It starred Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, and Mangini.

Created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan, the series parodied the teen culture of the late ’90s and premiered its 10-episode first season Feb. 16.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series had drawn comparisons to Judd Apatow’s acclaimed series Freaks and Geeks. The first season ended on a cliffhanger and series creators had revealed they were already plotting season two.

Everything Sucks becomes the latest series to get the ax at Netflix as the streaming giant, which this year will spend another $8 billion on originals and licensed content, continues to be more selective when it comes to returning shows.

Netflix most recently canceled prolific producer Chuck Lorre’s Kathy Bates pot comedy Disjointed after its initial two-season, 20-episode order was completed. Everything Sucks joins a list of one-and-done series at Netflix including Girlboss, Gypsy and The Get Down.

When first announced, series creators Jones and Mohan described the series as a “quirky, funny coming-of-age story that follows two groups of high school misfits, an A/V club and a drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon.”

With ’80s period series like Stranger Things and GLOW proving to be big hits for the series, many thought moving forward to the ’90s would create similar results.

Netflix doesn’t often report on viewership of its series, but the cancellation could be attributed to it not being as popular on social media or with users as some of its other offerings.