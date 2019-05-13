Every ‘Game of Thrones’ Character Who Died in Season 8 Episode 5

After a bloody Battle of Winterfell, even more characters died during the Battle of King’s Landing, the “Last War,” in Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5, “The Bells.”

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

Videos by PopCulture.com

The penultimate episode of the series proved to be a bloody one as Daenerys Targaryen followed in the footsteps of her father, Aerys II Targaryen, and rampaged King’s Landing and every single soul seeking safety behind its walls even after the bells rang in surrender.

While the popular HBO series has seen its share of death and gore, “The Bells” upped the ante, becoming one of the most graphic and deadly episodes in GoT history.

Keep scrolling to see all of the characters who met their end during the Last War, and catch up on the aftermath of the epic battle when the Game of Thrones series finale airs on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Lord Varys

Cause of Death: Death by Drogon



Lord Varys’ years of deception, plotting, and diplomacy finally caught up to him in “The Bells” as he plotted to overthrow Daenerys in favor of Jon Snow taking the Iron Throne, fearing that the Mother of Dragons was giving in to her more villainous tendencies.



After Tyrion, the Hand of the Queen, turned him in, Varys was seen removing his rings as he accepted his fate and awaited the arrival of Daenerys’ soldiers, who led him to the beach where Daenerys uttered “Dracarys,” ordering Drogon to burn The Spider alive.

Harry Strickland

Cause of Death: Cut down as the Unsullied and Dothraki charge upon King’s Landing



His failure to bring Cersei her elephants proved deadly for Harry Strickland, the captain of the Golden Company who made his first appearance in Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2.



Although the Golden Company boasted thousands of trained soldiers and 2,000 horses, they ultimately proved to be no match for Daenerys and her dragon, and Harry Strickland was among the first notable characters to die during the “Last War.” After Drogon destroyed the scorpions (the only weapons that could kill him), his rampage led by Daenerys continued, and as the wall to King’s Landing fell, Strickland fell to his knees as the Unsullied charged.

Qyburn

Cause of Death: Death by The Mountain



The Mountain may have been Cersei’s loyal protector for years, but after coming face to face with his brother, The Hound, as they attempted to escape the Red Keep, he failed to obey orders to remain by her side.



Determined to get to his brother, The Mountain pushes Qyburn, who attempted to restrain him, smashing his head against the steps and killing him.

Euron Greyjoy

Cause of Death: Died during a fight with Jaime Lannister



Euron Greyjoy managed to survive the rampage of his fleet by Daenerys and Drogon, but he ultimately succumbed to a battle with Jaime Lannister.



After resurfacing on the shores of King’s Landing, Euron, who had brought his Iron Fleet to the capital to fight for his Queen, comes face to face with Jaime, who had traveled to King’s Landing in an attempt to save Cersei. In the battle that ensues, both suffer serious injuries, and Euron ultimately dies after suffering a sword through the chest.

The Mountain (Sandor Clegane) and The Hound (Gregor Clegane)

Cause of Death: Cleganebowl



After years of buildup, The Mountain and The Hound finally came face-to-face and died together in the highly-anticipated and fiery Cleganebowl.



As Daenerys reduced King’s Landing to rubble and the Red Keep fell around them, the Clegane brothers, long-embattled in a bitter feud, finally faced off, swords clashing against swords in a surprisingly even fight. Ultimately, it was The Hound who charged at The Mountain, sending them both falling over the side of the building and into the fire below.

Jaime and Cersei Lannister

Cause of Death: Crushed to death in the falling Red Keep



After entering the world together, twins Jaime and Cersei Lannister ultimately left it together, too.



After being freed by Tyrion and surviving a fight with Euron Greyjoy, Jaime finally found his sister in the map room, though their attempt to escape was a little too late. With the walls crumbling around them and King’s Landing a fiery wasteland, the Lannister twins died in one another’s arms.



“I want our baby to live. I want our baby to live. Don’t let me die. Please don’t let me die. I don’t want to die. I don’t want to do. Not like this. Not like this. Not like this,” Cersei said.



“Look me in the eyes. Just look at me. Nothing else matters. Nothing else matters. Only us,” Jaime consoled her.

Other Deaths

Thousands of innocent townspeople died as Daenerys gave in to her madness, using the fires of her dragon to lay waste to King’s Landing and every soul within the city’s walls. Among the victims were entire families and mothers and their children attempting to seek safety as the world crumbled around them.



The “Last War” also saw the demise of the entire Golden Company, which had been boasted as the best army around, practically undefeatable.