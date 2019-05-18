Eva LaRue, ‘All My Children’ Star, Joining ‘Young and the Restless’

Eva LaRue is returning to soap opera acting. The former All My Children star is set to make her The Young and the Restless debut in the coming weeks, according to Entertainment Weekly.

According to the outlet, LaRue will play Celeste Rosales. The character has a complex relationship with children, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) and Lola Rosales (Sasha Calle), according to Entertainment Weekly. LaRue is reportedly set to start filming in the coming week. She will first appear on the show on June 26.

Since leaving All My Children in 2011 after several years, LaRue went on to appear on CSI: Miami. She played Natalia Boa Vista on the show from 2005 to 2012. She currently hosts CW’s Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Animal Tales.

Her The Young and the Restless casting comes not long after the show won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

LaRue won’t be the only familiar face appearing on The Young and the Restless in the near future. Entertainment Weekly recently reported that Melissa Claire Egan will return to the show. She announced her return on Twitter, writing, “This is gonna be gooooood.”

Egan plays Chelsea Lawson on the soap opera. She left the show in 2018, after being cast in 2011. Before appearing on The Young and the Restless, Egan starred on All My Children. She announced that she would be leaving The Young and the Restless in January 2018, sharing a heart-wrenching message with fans.

“After much thought and six wonderful years, I have decided to leave The Young and the Restless,” she said in her statement. “I love this show (and this genre) so very much, and am so grateful to this amazing crew and cast, especially my beyond wonderful Josh Morrow.”

“This cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes at Sony and CBS are truly the best at what they do and are my family,” she continued. “To you incredible fans, thank you for EVERYTHING. This isn’t goodbye. Truly.Just goodbye for now.”

Months later, Egan opened up about suffering a miscarriage earlier that year.

“It’s never been a secret. And I was so lucky to have my incredible husband and best friends and family in the world there for me, every step of the way,” she wrote in a post on social media. “It’s so hard, and takes such a toll on you emotionally and physically, hormonally, all of it. But I hadn’t shared it publicly. Not for any particular reason, I just hadn’t.”

LaRue hasn’t revealed any more details about her return to The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS every week day.