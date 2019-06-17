‘Euphoria’ Stuns HBO Viewers and Leaves Fans ‘Speechless’ After Its Graphic Scenes Debut

HBO’s new series Euphoria has left viewers stunned and fans “speechless,” after its debut with featured some surprisingly graphic scenes.

The series is described by the network as focusing on “a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.”

In the very first episode of the show there was a scene depicting statutory rape in a very jarring manner, and many watchers have been sounding off about the show on social media.

So I’m one episode into Euphoria and I’ve heard Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion. I’m seeing real life situations. Zendaya and Algee Smith are in this hoe. This is a 10/10. It’s wild af but it’s a 10/10. — Shantel Torres (@ShantelTorres13) June 17, 2019

“Euphoria on HBO is the movie Kids in 2019,” one person said, comparing the show to that highly controversial 1995 film written by Harmony Korine.

“Watched the 1st episode of Euphoria and I’ll say it has my attention,” another person stated.

Just watched euphoria with my son ( he’s a hs senior ) and he said that was a pretty accurate display of life in 2019 #EuphoriaHBO #imold pic.twitter.com/g5htgkwZSi — Scott in R. Bernardo (@ScottH19) June 17, 2019

“If you’re looking for a show that makes you feel disgusting, despondent, uncomfortable and hopeless for a solid hour each week, might I recommend Euphoria,” someone else commented.

“i just watched the first episode of euphoria and let me tell you i am shooked wow that was.. intense. But definitely great,” one other fan tweeted.

real-time video of me, a 34-year-old, watching the first episode of EUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/oJPKKdAJP4 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) June 17, 2019

The aforementioned shocking scene featured former Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane, who plays a middle-aged man cheating on his wife with an underage trans girl in Euphoria. The scene was so shocking to fans because it featured full-frontal nudity, though Dane did admit to wearing a prosthetic while shooting.

Dane recently opened up about the scene while speaking with EW, saying, “Those scenes are very difficult to shoot. It helps to have one voice in your ear. One voice that you can express your feelings to, and somebody that is an advocate for the actors.”

“It just simplifies a lot of things and makes for a safe and comfortable environment while shooting something that is fairly uncomfortable to shoot,” he added. “And certainly, the stuff that we did in the pilot is no exception. It’s a pretty intense scene.”

“I’m willing to do anything that’s critical to the story and crucial to creating a very real and truthful feel to how the story is gonna go down,” Dane later said. “I just don’t see how you shoot a scene like that without showing nudity. And, you know, it kind of matches the stakes. The stakes are so high, you can’t hold anything back, really.”

The first episode of Euphoria is available to stream on the HBO Go and HBO Now apps for subscribers of the premium cable network.