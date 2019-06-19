‘Euphoria’ Is HBO Now’s Largest Series Premiere Since ‘Westworld’

HBO’s latest show, Euphoria, premiered on the network on Sunday, June 16, and the first episode has officially become HBO’s largest streaming series premiere since Westworld.

Deadline reports that Sunday’s premiere averaged 577,000 viewers on the linear network, with that number increasing to 1 million viewers premiere night viewership with one linear replay and preliminary viewing on the network’s streaming platform HBO GO/NOW.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Streaming is expected to make up a major part of Euphoria‘s viewership due to its teen focus, and younger audiences are more likely to view television on streaming platforms rather than regular television.

Euphoria is an American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name and stars Zendaya as Rue, a 17-year-old who returns from rehab

The show features graphic depictions of drug use and teen sex, leading to controversy even before Sunday’s premiere.

“I feel like this is a debate that goes on constantly throughout time, where people go, ‘Parents are gonna be scared,’ and you go ‘Yeah,’” series creator Sam Levinson told Entertainment Weekly. “And young people will be like, ‘Yeah, that’s my life.’ I’m sure certain people will be freaked out by it and other people will relate to it.”

“I think what’s different about this time is that at least pre-Internet there were more similarities between one generation and the next,” Levinson continued. “And now, I think that gap has grown in a very significant way. I think part of what’s so difficult to try and navigate the world at this age right now is there is no map. There’s no compass, there’s no one to kind of guide you one way or another. Because it’s a brand-new world every five years.

“I think that’s what makes it particularly difficult is that kind of very real and big disconnect between parents and children. So if anything, I hope that it at least opens up a dialogue between the two because it’s hard being a teenager. It’s difficult, especially too if you’re struggling with addiction and battling those things. Hopefully it’ll open up those means of communication.”

Ahead of the series premiere, Zendaya issued a warning sharing that some of Euphoria‘s content may be triggering and that she understands if some fans don’t feel comfortable to watch the show.

“Just a reminder before tonight’s premiere, that Euphoria is for mature audiences,” she wrote on social media. “It’s raw and honest portrait of addiction, anxiety and the difficulties of navigating life today. There are scenes that are graphic, hard to watch and can be triggering. Please only watch if you feel you can handle it. Do what’s best for you. I will still love you and feel your support. Love, Daya.”

Photo Credit: HBO