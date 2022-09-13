Emmys 2022 Viewers Had Plenty of Questions About That Mid-Show Kia Ad

Folks tuning in to the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday got introduced to what they thought was a sketch, but soon realized was actually a car commercial. As part of Kia's role as the Official Automotive Partner of the awards, they debuted a dramatic look at their 2023 Telluride and Telluride X-Pro.

The ad itself isn't anything world breaking, but its placement seems to be for many viewers. While many were quick to point out actor Robert Ri'chard, former star of Cousin Skeeter on Nickelodeon, others were sore over the 1:45 advertainment in the middle of the Emmy Awards.

Sorry editors we'd love to have you on the televised Emmy's but the show is just super packed, what with the 3 minute Kia ad and all. #Emmys2022 — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 13, 2022

Scroll down to see some of the funniest comments about the moment, and some valid complaints too.