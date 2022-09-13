Emmys 2022 Viewers Had Plenty of Questions About That Mid-Show Kia Ad
Folks tuning in to the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday got introduced to what they thought was a sketch, but soon realized was actually a car commercial. As part of Kia's role as the Official Automotive Partner of the awards, they debuted a dramatic look at their 2023 Telluride and Telluride X-Pro.
The ad itself isn't anything world breaking, but its placement seems to be for many viewers. While many were quick to point out actor Robert Ri'chard, former star of Cousin Skeeter on Nickelodeon, others were sore over the 1:45 advertainment in the middle of the Emmy Awards.
Sorry editors we'd love to have you on the televised Emmy's but the show is just super packed, what with the 3 minute Kia ad and all. #Emmys2022— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 13, 2022
Scroll down to see some of the funniest comments about the moment, and some valid complaints too.
Choosing Violence
I'm gonna key 6 Kia's for that one #Emmys2022— Dave Wardrick (@AD79DAVE) September 13, 2022
As it stands, people are a bit confused. Some chose some violent paths, but most just stuck with bewilderment. What is missed is that this is the new reality for an awards show in the era of streaming. Something needs to pay for these things.prevnext
How Long?
The #Emmys just put a 3 minute @Kia Telluride commercial in the middle of their programming, which is somehow more egregious than the 20 minute movie promo we got on #Bachelorette Men Tall All.— BK (she/her) (@BKBachTakes) September 13, 2022
prevnext
Did they seriously just make us sit through a Kia commercial as a part of the actual #Emmys2022 Awards? And then cut to a commercial break?
This is why I only watch these things for work.— Nicole Lyn Pesce (@PesceNic) September 13, 2022
Please Clap
That was a room full of people not sure if they were being asked to applaud a Kia ad. #Emmys— This Henry James (@thishenryjames) September 13, 2022
prevnext
A minutes long car commercial during the Emmys telecast. Funny thing about Kia, I worked with people who had Kias and they constantly had to bring them in to get fixed. Memories. Is that what Kia hoped to get out of this spot? #Emmys— k is for kara collects male tears (@boxcollection) September 13, 2022
Big Money
I'm not 100% sure but I think Kia spent a gazillion dollars on the Emmys— Giulio del Bufalo (@buffalogiu) September 13, 2022
prevnext
Did anyone else just see a 4 minute long Kia ad that felt like an Adult Swim short or did I hallucinate that— evan romano (@EvanRomano) September 13, 2022
Cousin Skeeter
Did not have “Dude from Cousin Skeeter appearing in an in-show Kia ad” on my #Emmys bingo card.— Ryan Schwartz (@RyanSchwartz) September 13, 2022
Sorry Kia I don’t need to see the kid from Cousin Skeeter do open scenes in a car— kerry (@kerry_a_s) September 13, 2022
prevnext
Did they just have a full blown advertisement for Kia at the Emmys?
I hate this world.— Magszilla (@barrelofbourbon) September 13, 2022
Time is Tight
Every person who gets played off the Emmys stage from here on out will know they lost precious seconds of their speech to a Kia commercial— Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) September 13, 2022
Amazing that the Emmys are doing a sketch that’s just a Kia ad disguised as a Meisner exercise— Zach Schiffman (@schlife) September 13, 2022
prev
Thanks, Kia, for explaining to me how genres are different. #Emmys— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 13, 2022