Emmys 2019: Taraji P. Henson Struts Red Carpet Like a Queen in Hilarious Fashion

Taraji P. Henson is doing all she can to own the Emmy’s purple carpet. The Empire star turned all of her peers’ heads when it was her time to head down the carpet. Henson came out in a stunning pink and red flowing dress and was by far, the most prepared, showing up with a fan and a bag of goodies. The look drew a ton of feedback on social media.

Variety caught up with Henson on the walkway and asked her about the dress, which she said she originally had planned to wear at this year’s Met Gala. After a few alterations to fit the awards ceremony, Henson explains she was pleased with how it turned out.

“I feel like cotton candy in this dress,” Henson jokingly said.

Before hitting the purple carpet, Henson shared on Instagram a look back on her past outfits to the awards show.

In the past, she sported a wide variety of looks, most notably a yellow dress that rocked the spotlight in 2016.

Earlier in the year, Henson sat down with Variety to discuss an array of topics, one of which was a close look at her mental health. Henson opened up in the interview, explaining how she regularly sees a therapist.

“I talk to someone. I have a therapist that I speak to. That’s the only way I can get through it,” Henson said. “You can talk to your friends, but you need a professional who can give you exercises. So that when you’re on the ledge, you have things to say to yourself that will get you off that ledge and past your weakest moments. It’s a professional — someone who studies the human mind, and someone who has no stakes involved. Their job is to make sure you’re mentally sound, whatever that is and telling you the truth, which might hurt. Sometimes your friends don’t want to hurt your feelings. If I’m going to change for the better, I need honesty, and sometimes your friends and family don’t have it in them to be brutally honest.”

Empire will air its sixth and final season on Sept. 24, 2019. The show premiered in 2015.