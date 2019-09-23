Emmys 2019: Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps Continue to Prove They’re the Best Friends Ever

Best friends forever Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps attended the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards together Sunday night. Since Williams won an Emmy for her performance as dancer Gwen Verdon in FX’s Fosse/Verdon, their support for each other was in full display. Philipps hugged Williams and cried when her friend delivered a passionate speech.

On Saturday, Philipps told Us Weekly she was flying overnight from New York to L.A. to be her friend’s date to the show.

“I’m Michelle’s date, of course, and she said she’s getting from texts from people, ‘Who’s going with you to the Emmys? Busy’s in New York!’ And she said, ‘Well, she’s flying back.’ So I’m leaving tonight,” Philipps told the magazine.

Philipps said she had a whirlwind of things to do Sunday morning before she could even think about stepping on the red carpet with Williams.

“I have my final dress fitting at 8.30 in the morning. I’m working out at 9.30, I’m getting my nails done at 11. I’m probably going to touch up the pink in my hair at some point,” she explained. “I don’t know when I’m showering? I guess that’s right after I work out. And then I’m getting ready at normal time for hair and makeup.”

Williams needed her Dawson’s Creek co-star to step up after she split from husband Phil Elverum earlier this year. The two were married for less than a year, tying the knot in July 2018.

Williams won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Fosse/Verdon. She was also nominated for Outstanding Limited Series as a producer on the series.

During her speech, Williams asked for pay equality in the entertainment industry as she noted that female employees are paid less than men.

“The next time a woman — and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterparts — tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it,” Williams said.

