Emmys 2019: In Memoriam Features Very Much Alive Conductor Leonard Slatkin to Honor Late Andre Previn

The producers behind the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards made a major mistake during the In Memoriam segment. A photo of conductor Leonard Slatkin was used instead of the late Andre Previn. Previn, a four-time Oscar winner and six-time Emmy nominee, died in February. Fans of his work quickly noticed that Slatkin, who is still alive, was used in the segment.

“Why did they show a photo of the very much alive Leonard Slatkin in the memorial segment on the Emmys? (The caption read Andre Previn),” one person wrote.

“Did the Emmy Awards In Memoriam just show a photo of the very much alive conductor Leonard Slatkin to honor the late Andre Previn?” another asked.

Previn died in February at age 89. He was one of the most prolific film and television composers, winning Oscars for his work on Gigi, Porgy and Bess, Irma la Douce and My Fair Lady. Although primarily a film composer, he did earn six Emmy nominations, including his last for a 1999 episode of Great Performances. Previn also won 10 Grammy Awards for his work.

Slatkin, 75, is also an Emmy nominee. In 1984, he was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction for Live form Lincoln Center. Today, Slatkin is the musical director laureate of the Detroit Symphony. He is a six-time Grammy winner and received the National Medal of Arts.

The Emmys in memoriam segment featured Halsey singing “Time After Time.” Others honored during the segment included Valerie Harper, Doris Day, Penny Marshall, Luke Perry, Bob Einstein, Stan Lee, Rip Torn and Tim Conway.

As for this year’s winners, Amazon Prime’s Fleabag won the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy and the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones won Outstanding Drama Series. HBO’s Chernobyl won Limited Series, while Black Mirror: Bandersnatch won TV Movie.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver picked up Outstanding Variety Talk Series, while Saturday Night Live won Variety Sketch Series. RuPaul’s Drag Race won Outstanding Competition Program.

