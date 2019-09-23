Emmys 2019: What ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Peter Dinklage Said in Bleeped Speech

Peter Dinklage was in his feelings on Sunday at the Emmy Awards. After winning for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, Dinklage delivered a powerful acceptance speech. In the middle of it, he channeled a bit of his Tyrion character and dropped a word that had fans wondering it was that the network bleeped out.

It turns out Dinklage was just placing some more emphasis on his point: “Ten years of absolute sweat, but 10 years of the most talented, motherf—ing people…,” he stated. “Hey, it’s over, I don’t care.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dinklage took the top prize in a category that included some of his castmates. Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Dinklage’s on-screen brother Jamie Lannister, were also in the running.

The victory marks Dinklage’s fourth Emmy prize and his second in the category. His role of Tyrion spanned all eight seasons.

He continued in his speech to talk about the impact this series has had on him: “I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is nothing but all about tolerance and diversity,” Dinklage said. “Because there’s no other place I’d be standing on a stage like this.”

“David and Dan, we literally walked through fire and ice for you… literally… and I would do it all over again in a heartbeat,” Dinklage shared in his speech.

Game of Thrones was well-represented across the evening as they entered the evening with a whopping 32 nominations.

The show took the top prize of the night as it claimed Outstanding Drama Series. The victory marked the fourth time in the past five years Game of Thrones has earned the honor. The series bested Killing Eve (BBC America), Pose (FX), Ozark Netflix), Succession (HBO), Better Call Saul (AMC), Bodyguard (Netflix) and This Is Us(NBC).

Early in the evening, the cast of the series shared the stage for one final time. The moment drew a standing ovation and created some commentary on social media as fans of the series soaked in the gathering. The cast even took a selfie together to remember the evening.

Lena Headley, Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie and Sophie Turner all lost out to the one non-GoT representative — Julia Garner of Ozark — in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Game of Thrones wrapped up its eighth season in May after debuting in 2011.