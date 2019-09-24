‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Spots Major Person Missing From Emmys Stage During Show’s Best Drama Win, Twitter Freaks

It was a big night for the Game of Thrones cast at Sunday’s 2019 Emmy Awards, taking home the win for Outstanding Drama Series after its final season as well as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for actor Peter Dinklage. But one cast member wasn’t brought on stage to celebrate the cast’s big win, and fans immediately called out the weird exclusion on Twitter. As the rest of the cast who attended the awards gathered on stage for the Outstanding Drama Series win, Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played Bran Stark in the HBO series, was shown sitting in the audience as his co-stars made their way to the stage. It was confusing to say the least, especially due to Bran’s role on the Iron Throne at the end of the series.

King Bran the Broken didn’t even get to go on stage!? #GoT #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/D7PEfO7GQa — Greg Kuffner (@CallMeGreg4) September 23, 2019

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss gave a moving acceptance speech, with Benioff giving credit to the books’ author George R.R. Martin.

“This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin,” Benioff credited. Weiss also thanked the talented cast, saying, “You make everything we write better. We love you, and we loved every minute we’ve spent with all of you,” before thanking the “hardest working crews in television … it is amazing that all of you are still alive.”

“I can’t believe we finished it. I can’t believe we did it,” Benoiff added.

