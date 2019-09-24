Emmys 2019: Watch Alex Borstein Chug Liquor Right as She’s Announced for Winning

Alex Borstein was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards on Sunday for her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with her reaction to the news instantly cementing her as an Internet favorite.

Alex Borstein’s reaction to winning at the #Emmys deserves an #Emmys win of its own. All winners here: https://t.co/nAKOeMzLKN pic.twitter.com/wipcBEmSHa — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2019

When she was announced as the winner, Borstein looked astonished and proceeded to take a long swig from a miniature bottle of liquor she was holding before handing it to her Family Guy co-star Seth MacFarlane, who was seated next to her, and giving the comedian a kiss on the lips. Borstein had previously won the same award in 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Twitter was clearly a fan of the move.

Alex Borstein sipping on that lil bottle of liquor ten seconds pre- INCREDIBLE speech is the mood of a lifetime — Krista Leigh (@kreest_uh) September 23, 2019

.@AlexBorstein is all of us when we realize tomorrow is Monday. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Ydl98g3T0B — Who What Wear (@WhoWhatWear) September 23, 2019

Gimme that Alex Borstein drinkin’ at the Emmys energy pic.twitter.com/AQF3Beqw5l — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) September 23, 2019

During her speech, Borstein paid tribute to her grandmother, who survived the Holocaust because she “stepped out of line,” with the actor encouraging other women to do the same. Borstein dedicated her award to Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, the women on the show’s cast and crew and her mother and grandmother.

“They are immigrants, they are Holocaust survivors,” she said. “My grandmother was in line to be shot into a pit. She said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?’ [The guard] said, ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will,’ and she stepped out of line. For that, I am here and my children are here. So step out of line, ladies. Step out of line!”

Borstein’s words earned her praise from several of her fellow actors including Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and Jamie Lee Curtis.

WOW!!!!!!! Step out of line ladies!!!! Thank you @AlexBorstein and CONGRATS #Emmys2019 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2019

Our new motto. “Step out of line ladies.” @AlexBorstein — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 23, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison