Emmys 2018: ‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Supports Colin Kaepernick by Wearing Nike Sweatshirt on Gold Carpet

Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis made a huge statement on the Emmy’s red carpet Monday, donning a Nike sweatshirt that appears to be in support Colin Kaepernick.

As reported by AP, the actress sported a huge smile on her face as she posed for the cameras in the outfit.

Lewis made it clear she was taking a stand in support of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback after Nike faced backlash for making him the face of their new ad campaign.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” the actress told Variety.

JUST DO IT: @JeniferLewis makes a statement on the #Emmys gold carpet by wearing a @Nike sweatshirt; the athletic line has endured calls of a boycott for making Colin @Kapernick 7the face of their campaign pic.twitter.com/VM52eiLud1 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 17, 2018

As has been reported, the sports apparel company unveiled Kaepernick as the face of their 30th anniversary campaign, which upset a lot of individuals who feel as if the NFL National Anthem kneeling anthem that he first began doing is unpatriotic.

In the wake of the announcement, many even took to burning their Nike merchandise in protest of Kaepernick’s involvement with the company.

Funny there are only comments putting Trump supporters down! Is Twitter blocking Nike boycott! ?Americans will ALWAYS support our nation. If you dont respect our history or country leave before we kick you out! Traitors to Democracy! Stop playing race card #NikeBoycott — Jennifer Long (@CookjnnLong) September 14, 2018

Statistically, however, it appears that Nike’s sales have not suffered a setback, as noted by journalist James Kosur.

So the [Nike Boycott] helped online sales increase by 31% and there appears to be “no negative” impact,” Kosur reported. “The boycott has generated far less mentions on Twitter than both of the previous two Starbucks boycotts and Starbucks saw no real drop to its bottom line.”

So the #NikeBoycott helped online sales increase by 31% and there appears to be “no negative” impact. The boycott has generated far less mentions on Twitter than both of the previous two Starbucks boycotts and Starbucks saw no real drop to its bottom line. //t.co/iGzwQO85Lq — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) September 10, 2018

Another notable element of the kneeling protest is that Kaepernick and other players who have participated have cited that it is in reference to their stance on police brutality rather than a protest of the American flag or the nation.

At this time, Kaepernick does not appear to have commented on Lewis’ Emmy look.

Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC – Getty Images