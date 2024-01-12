Emma Stone Wants to Add 'Jeopardy!' Champion to Her Resume

Emma Stone is hoping to add a credit to her name, and it's not a big-name, star-studded movie. On the latest episode of Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, the Oscar-winning actress, who is currently earning plenty of buzz for Poor Things, revealed that she is so determined to become a Jeopardy! Champion that she applies to the beloved game show every year.

"I apply every June," the actress shared before clarifying that she is not hoping to compete on Celebrity Jeopardy!, but rather the regular iteration of the show. "I don't want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy. I want to earn my stripes."

According to Stone, "you have to take the test and you can only take it once a year with your email address." The actress said that "every June, I take the quiz and they don't tell you how did. They just say 'We'll let you know in the next nine to twelve months if you got on the show.' And guess what? I haven't gotten on the show." Stone went on to reveal that she is a devoted fan, so much so that she watched Jeopardy! "every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy."

Although Stone hasn't yet made it into the game show, fans are certainly hoping that her dreams eventually come true. On a Reddit thread discussing the actress' comments, one person wrote, "She's great, and from everything I've ever read about her, very intelligent. If she ever does decide to take the easy route, I think she'd easily be the most famous person to have done CJ." Another person quipped, "If she gets on, she should use her real name, Emily Stone, and pretend she works in marketing or something. Lean into the bit!" Meanwhile, a third person suggested that "now that it's out there...Jeopardy producers will make it happen."

Jeopardy! is currently in its 40th season, making it one of the longest-running game shows in history. To get on the show, would-be contestants the online Anytime Test, which takes approximately 15 minutes and is rumored to require an 80% score to qualify, per The Sun. Once completed, those who pass the test are invited to a Zoom audition, which simulates a round of the game show. They will then receive a call within the next 18 months to find out if they've made it.

Although Stone seemingly hasn't it made it to the Zoom audition, she certainly has plenty of other achievements, most recently a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things. The film also took home a win in the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category. Poor Things is now in theaters.