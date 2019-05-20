Emilia Clarke Posts Final ‘Game of Thrones’ Tribute Photo and Fans Are Crying

Emilia Clarke’s final tribute to her onscreen counterpart Daenerys Targaryen and the world of Westeros ahead of the Game of Thrones series finale was a bit too bittersweet for many fans not yet ready to say goodbye.

Warning: Spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale lie ahead!

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress, who has starred in the beloved HBO fantasy drama since its inception back in 2011, took to Instagram just ahead of Sunday’s series finale to bid an emotional farewell, writing that GoT “has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being.”

The post, which has garnered more than 5 million likes, immediately tugged at the heartstrings of many fans who were already in a fragile state at the knowledge their favorite show was coming to an end.

“There is no better show on earth as my friends and I grieve together tonight it’s over, we want Danny to rise like a phoenix to the top!” one fan wrote. “#teamdanny you are amazing!”

“Danny your character is magnificent.. you changed the life of so many that it doesnt matter the way you destroyed and killed everyone in kingslanding haha,” added another. “you are still my queen now and always !”

“Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen. First of Her Name. The Unburnt. Queen of the Andals and the First Men. Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea. Breaker of Chains. Mother of Dragons. Thank you for an incredible 8 seasons,” a third fan commented.

“All good things come to an end,” another wrote. “It’s so sad. Going to miss thos Dragons. Going to miss everyone.”

Fans who tuned in to the final episode of the beloved series will recall that Clarke’s onscreen counterpart met an untimely end at the hands of Jon Snow, who plunged a dagger through her heart after witnessing the rampage she let loose on King’s Landing.

Daenerys’ death paved the way for Bran Stark to be crowned King of the Six Realms, Westeros left one realm short after Sansa remained steadfast and maintained that the North remain free, likewise leading her to become Queen in the North.