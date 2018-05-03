Ellen Pompeo Reveals End of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Approaching

Grey’s Anatomy is nearing the end of its fourteenth season, and while it seems like the popular medical drama could continue for years to come, series star Ellen Pompeo says that might not be the case.

“We’re getting there. Shonda and I will make that decision together,” the actress told Us Weekly, citing Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes, adding that “there is an end and it’s nearing.” In fact, the 48-year-old does have an idea of how the ABC show will wrap up, though she didn’t reveal it.

In addition to being an actress, Pompeo is a mom of three with husband Chris Ivery and explained that she wants to take a step back to focus on her family.

“I want to be more involved in my kids’ lives as they get older,” she said. “And they need me more, and this world is such a crazy place.”

She is also considering stepping behind the camera instead of in front of it, sharing that she’s “really into producing.”

“It’s like one problem after another, it’s problem-solving 101,” Pompeo explained. “It’s like a great experiment in problem-solving. Acting is … it’s a young girl’s game. You’ve gotta travel, you’ve gotta be away. [You’ve] gotta go here and work at night in the rain. I’m not saying I’ll never do it. If there’s an amazing opportunity I’m sure, of course I’ll do it.”

Throughout her time on Grey’s, Pompeo has become very close with her co-stars, including Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who will exit the show after Season 14.

“Listen, everybody we lose on the show, every time we lose someone, it’s devastating,” she said. “We are a family and it’s super awkward. It’s not like films where you work for three months, and you’re not going to see the people, or you’ll see them at the junket and that’s it. You know, we really are together, through births, through deaths. Every day, sickness and health … [It’s] an odd family, that we’re thrown together with. So, when these things happen, there’s a lot of tumult. Inside, there’s chaos and feelings – sadness and anger, and it’s a lot to deal with.”

In addition to her relationships, Pompeo has also taken away more than a few pieces of advice during her years working on the medical drama.

“I think that one of the biggest lessons that this show has taught me and being on this show for so long has taught me, is that relationships do change,” she said. “And they do grow. They take work. Like any marriage, friendship. You gotta put in the work. You have to accept other people’s flaws, and accept your own flaws and try to change and be a better person. But I think everything is worth the time and effort. And things get better.”

