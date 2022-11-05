Elizabeth Olsen in 'House of the Dragon'? Here's What She's Saying About the Rumors

Elizabeth Olsen warned fans not to believe everything they read online — especially about her. This fall, rumors claiming that Olsen had been cast in House of the Dragon snowballed out of control on social media, until reporters from Entertainment Tonight finally asked Olsen about them directly. She said that she had not been approached about the show at all, and she marveled at how quickly this story grew in the telling.

"I don't know how things – rumors like that – get started, and then people think they're legitimate," Olsen said. She had actually heard this story conveyed not just as a rumor, but a straight-up fact, which it is not. She said that she was pleased fans had thought of her while "dream-casting" the series, but that there were no real negotiations underway for her to join the show. With that firmly established, Olsen went on to say that she would be happy to join the show if the opportunity presented itself.

"I mean, sure, yeah. [I'd like to do] anything that's worth telling – that [has] a good story, that's innovative, that [has] great characters. Yeah, sure. It's television and movies!"

At this point, it's hard to trace the rumors of Olsen's participation in House of the Dragon back to their source, though it did likely begin with some wishful thinking on fans' parts. It's not hard to imagine an A-lister like Olsen finding a role in Westeros since the franchise has re-emerged and arguably soared to new heights. In fact, Olsen is not the only one who has been dream-cast in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Other rumors circulating online suggest that Henry Cavill will take a role in on the fantasy drama as well. These do not seem to have a basis in reality either, and are likely based mostly on fan dream-casting once again. Cavill is already the lead in The Witcher, so it's clear that he has an affinity for fantasy epics.

Fans have all kinds of other ideas for House of the Dragon Season 2, with some outlandish casting suggestions including Muppets characters. So far, the most recognizable cast member to most viewers in the U.S. is probably Matt Smith, the former Doctor Who star plays Prince Daemon Targaryen. Daemon has captured viewers' imaginations with his unique brand of anti-heroism.

House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. The show has been greenlit for a second season, but production details and a release date have not been announced yet. The series is based on George R.R. Martin's fictional history book Fire & Blood, which is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.