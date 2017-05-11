Does ‘Handmaids Tale’ Blur Or Enhance Empowerment Message With Topless Scenes

Elisabeth Moss’s character on Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale is a drastic departure from her role on Mad Men as the 34-year-old actress went completely topless in a racy sex scene on the Hulu show.

Photos from the episode show Moss’s character Offred initiating sex with Nick, portrayed by Max Minghella. The scene was particularly jaw-dropping not only because of the nudity but also because Handmaid’s Tale is set in a totalitarian society that prohibits recreational sex.

The scene shows Moss going nude standing in front of Minghella before having sex. Their characters look over each other’s bodies for a moment and then embrace one another in the skin-filled display.

This isn’t the only time that Elisabeth Moss has shocked fans of the show. In a recent interview, Moss insisted that Handmaid’s Tale is “not a feminist story,” even though the plot revolves around a group of young, fertile women being used to allow wealthy families to procreate.

“It’s not a feminist story; it’s a human story, because women’s rights are human rights,” Moss said. “I never intended to play Peggy [from Mad Men] as a feminist and I never expected to play Offred as a feminist.

“I think what happened was that I left out a very, very important four-letter word, which is ‘also.’ It’s a humanist tale. That’s all. Women’s rights are human rights.”

Earlier in May, Hulu revealed that Handmaid’s Tale was being renewed for a second season.

Craig Erwich, Hulu’s SVP and head of content, had this to say regarding the decision;

“The response we’ve seen to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in just one week since its premiere has been absolutely incredible. It has been an honor to work with this talented team of cast and creators to develop a series that has struck such a chord with audiences across the country. As we continue to expand our strong slate of original programming, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is exactly the type of gripping and thought-provoking storytelling we want to bring to viewers. We can’t wait to explore the world of Gilead and continue Margaret’s vision with another season on Hulu.”

In case you haven’t had a chance to watch Handmaid’s Tale yet, check out the official synopsis below.

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized “return to traditional values.” As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

