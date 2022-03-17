‘Early Edition’ Reboot Adds ‘Star Trek’ Alum in Main Role

Star Trek actress Alice Eve will star in CBS’ upcoming reboot of Early Edition, the late-1990s series starring Kyle Chandler. Eve played Dr. Carol Marcus in Star Trek Into Darkness and recently played Ainsley Earnhardt in Bombshell. She also starred in Julian Fellowes’ Epix limited series Belgravia.

In the new version of Early Edition, Eve will play Beth, an executive producer at a local Seattle TV news station reports Deadline. She has loved journalism since she was a kid and will do anything to get the story, even if it means she is at odds with her mentor Tommy. Her life changes when she suddenly begins receiving newspapers reporting events the day before they happen, forcing her to decide between reporting the news and trying to change it.

The rest of the cast includes Charles Michael Davis (NCIS: New Orleans), Jay Ali (Magnum P.I.), and Fiona Rene (I Know What You Did Last Summer). Ali was cast as Anthony, Beth’s news director, and a close friend. Davis will play Derick, a former police officer, and veteran who works as Beth’s temporary “bodyguard” with a mysterious connection to the newspaper. Rene plays Trina, another of Beth’s friends and a reporter at the local news station.

The pilot was written by Melissa Glenn, who is also an executive producer on the show. Bob Brush, who developed the original series, is returning as an executive producer, alongside DeVon Franklin of Franklin Entertainment and Franklin Entertainment’s Jenna Nicholson. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Affirm Television with CBS Studios.

The original Early Edition aired on CBS from 1996 to 2000 and was created by Ian Abrams, Patrick Q. Page, and Vik Rubenfeld. Chandler starred as stockbroker Gary Hobson, who woke up to find a copy of the Chicago Sun-Times on his doorstep a day before the events reported in the paper. He then tried to stop tragedies from happening. The main cast also featured Fisher Stevens and Shanésia Davis-Williams. The complete show was released on DVD in 2018, but it is not available to stream.

The London-born Eve made her acting debut in 2004 when she starred in Stage Beauty and the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Hawking. Her other movie credits include She’s Out of My League, Sex and the City 2, Men in Black 3, Star Trek Into Darkness, Bombshell, and the upcoming The Queen Mary. She also starred in Belgravia, Marvel’s Iron Fist as Mary Walker, and the Black Mirror episode “Nosedive.” Eve recently finished filming Freelance, an action-comedy starring John Cena and Alison Brie.