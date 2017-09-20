Tragedy Strikes in New Photos From ‘Dynasty’ Reboot

Dynasty is making a triumphant return to TV this fall, but the rebooted series looks like it could be a tragic affair. This week, The CW released the first photos from the second episode of the first season, titled, “Spit it Out.” As you’ll instantly notice, many of the main characters are attending a funeral.

The biggest question is however, who died on the show after just one episode?!

With the series premiere scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, it will still be a few weeks until we find out exactly what happened to one of the Dynasty characters. No matter what happens, it doesn’t look good.

Since the show is a re-imagined version of the original, with some changes already being made to popular characters, it’s possible that one of the Dynasty mainstays could see an early exit. That strategy would surely throw fans for a loop, setting the reboot up as its own property.

If you’re not as familiar with the original Dynasty series, the new show seems to be a great jumping off point. While it will still follow the story of the Carrington family, the series will be updated to keep up with modern times.

You can check out the official Dynasty synopsis below!

Wealth, power, deception, and double-dealing… what does it take to build a dynasty? A modern re-imagining of the iconic primetime soap, centering on the powerful Carrington family as they defend their throne against the Colbys, new rivals and threats, and even each other.

