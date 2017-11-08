TV Shows

‘Dynasty’ Fans React to the New Reboot

For those who are big fans of The CW’s take on melodrama or are just fans of reboots, Dynasty […]

For those who are big fans of The CW‘s take on melodrama or are just fans of reboots, Dynasty has definitely delivered. Of course, the series has ditched the shoulder pads and phobias that riddled the ’80s, but it’s kept all that stuff you really want to see like cat fights, innuendos and indulgent fashion — in addition to an exaggerated take on lifestyles of the rich and famous.

On Wednesday, The CW premiered its highly-anticipated series and while the original was based on the perspective of men in two of America’s wealthiest families, this time it’s told from the perspective of two women from the Carrington and Colby clans.

It might be worth mentioning too that Josh Schwartz who brought us The O.C. and Gossip Girl produces the series, and we all know how significant those two shows were in pop culture.

As the show receives mixed reviews from critics, the fans are the ones eating it all up and excited about the series. Scroll through to see some of social media’s best reactions to television’s new guilty pleasure.

Some fans were happy with the old-school nostalgia…

Others split on the fashion…

Plenty of fans were excited about ALL the drama…

Viewers also found Fallon to be their favorite.

Others were just not happy about the series.

Dynasty airs every Wednesday on The CW at 9 p.m. EST. Check your local listings.

