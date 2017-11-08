‘Dynasty’ Fans React to the New Reboot

For those who are big fans of The CW‘s take on melodrama or are just fans of reboots, Dynasty has definitely delivered. Of course, the series has ditched the shoulder pads and phobias that riddled the ’80s, but it’s kept all that stuff you really want to see like cat fights, innuendos and indulgent fashion — in addition to an exaggerated take on lifestyles of the rich and famous.

On Wednesday, The CW premiered its highly-anticipated series and while the original was based on the perspective of men in two of America’s wealthiest families, this time it’s told from the perspective of two women from the Carrington and Colby clans.

It might be worth mentioning too that Josh Schwartz who brought us The O.C. and Gossip Girl produces the series, and we all know how significant those two shows were in pop culture.

As the show receives mixed reviews from critics, the fans are the ones eating it all up and excited about the series. Scroll through to see some of social media’s best reactions to television’s new guilty pleasure.

Some fans were happy with the old-school nostalgia…

Watching #Dynasty. Indeed, @GrantNoShow and Jon @BonJovi are still tied as my longest crushes. Going strong since I was 7 in 1994. — Kate (@KaterinaBeth) October 12, 2017

@GrantNoShow ??????❤️❤️❤️ Superb choice #Dynasty John Forsythe would be proud. — Luke Pegues (@Lukeduke75) October 12, 2017

I was skeptical before tuning in but so far so good and @GrantNoShow is definitely Blake Carrington. #dynasty — L.Kane ? (@FilMQuoteTV) October 12, 2017

Fallon and Jeff are playing pool, because why not reference the original pilot 50 minutes in? #Dynasty — Joseph Chiofalo (@RodolphusPeters) October 12, 2017

Others split on the fashion…

no offence but everything crystal wears gives me wardrobe envy #dynasty — saraaaAAAAHHH!! (@peachgillies) October 12, 2017

@cw_dynasty The 80s Dynasty had strong glamorous women wearing High fashion. This Dynasty has little girls looking like sluts! #Dynasty pic.twitter.com/By6AdJvdil — Trek Todd (@Tbaldwin510B) October 12, 2017

I loved the original #Dynasty as a (very) little girl. The fashion here hasn’t impressed so far. — Black White Belt (@BlackWhiteBelt) October 12, 2017

Plenty of fans were excited about ALL the drama…

#Dynasty

Omg!! I need soo much more of this drama!! I?am?here?for?Fallon!!!! — M Holt (@ms_holt) October 12, 2017

FINALLY some good drama thank god #Dynasty — Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) October 12, 2017

#Dynasty

As far as I’m watching



I’m loving this high class drama — WESLEY (@westupefato) October 12, 2017

I’m LIVING for #Dynasty 2017 right now! Whew! Fallon, Krystal, Steven, and Blake have already made their entrance! Queue the drama! ? ? — Laura Fountaine (@LauraF007) October 12, 2017

This family knows how to get stuff done. #dynasty — Sophia (@SophiaNugget) October 12, 2017

Viewers also found Fallon to be their favorite.

Yessss Fallon!!!! Girl power is raining hard up in here! #Dynasty — You Mad Or Nah? ?? (@LoveJo18) October 12, 2017

FALLON ACTED LIKE IT WAS GARBAGE SHE IS MY FAVORITE EVER #Dynasty — Lauren Elizabeth (@Beautiful_Liz_) October 12, 2017

I hated Fallon in the original but I adore her in this remake? #Dynasty — Amy Barrett (@hugeloganofan22) October 12, 2017

I Love Fallon More Than I Thought I Would Love #Dynasty pic.twitter.com/2HfosMoRVy — Tiffs (@gillzredstan) October 12, 2017

Others were just not happy about the series.

This show almost works as a mediocre low-rent Gossip Girl knock off but there’s no way they possibly could reboot the original #Dynasty. — PennyDeLuxe (@pennyddreadful) October 12, 2017

took 4 minutes to HATE this.



#Dynasty — misc (@jmd_misc) October 12, 2017

This is such a lame catfight. Especially compared to the OG #Dynasty‘s spectacular catfights — Isla Chiu (@IslaChiu) October 12, 2017

#Dynasty, was a guilty pleasure propelled mainly by its melodramatic cast. This…thing is cynical, cheap dreck. — Joseph Chiofalo (@RodolphusPeters) October 12, 2017

Dynasty airs every Wednesday on The CW at 9 p.m. EST. Check your local listings.