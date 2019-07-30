‘Dynasty’: Ana Brenda Contreras Not Returning, Role Recast With Daniella Alonso

Yet another role on The CW‘s Dynasty reboot has been recast for the show’s third season. Ana Brenda Contreras, who joined the show just last year, is leaving. Daniella Alonso will step in as the new actress playing Cristal Jennings.

“Unfortunately, Ana Brenda Contreras will not be returning for the third season of Dynasty due to personal reasons,” executive producer and showrunner Josh Reims told TVLine Monday. “We’d like to thank her for her contributions to the show and wish her all the best. We’re excited to welcome Daniella Alonso who will step into the role of Cristal.”

Aolonso previously starred on ABC’s The Fix, played Zoey Barrnett in Fox’s The Resident and had a three-episode arc on CBS’ Criminal Minds. Other credits include episodes of SEAL Team, The Magicians, MacGyver, Lethal Weapon, iZombie, Animal Kingdom, The Night Shift, Revolution, Being Mary Jane, Castle and Rizzoli & Isles. On the movie side, she starred in Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and The Hills Have Eyes 2.

At the end of Season 2, Cristal and Blake Carrington (Grant Show) were trying to get married, but the nuptials were interrupted when two unidentified corpses were discovered. One is thought to be a friend of Fallon Ca (Elizabeth Gilles) who died when she was still in high school.

This is the latest change in Dynasty’s cast. During Season 2, Nicollette Sheridan, who played Alexis Carrington, left the show to be replaced by Elizabeth Gillies, with plastic surgery used to cover up the casting change in the show. TVLine reports that the role is expected to be recast again.

Nathalie Kelley’s Cristal Flores was also killed off after Season 1. James Mackay who played Steven Carrington, went from series regular star to recurring for Season 2.

Back in November 2018, Mackay made it appear as if he was done with the show for good, but he later appeared in three episodes during the second half of Season 2.

“While Steven had a choice to leave, unfortunately I didn’t,” Mackay wrote on Instagram at the time. “There’s a lot of decisions involved in making television, and sometimes they just don’t go your way and you have to live with it. So for now, all love and on we go. Hope you all enjoy the show.”

Dynasty launched in May 2017 and was developed by Josh Schwarz, Sallie Patrick and Stephanie Savage. The show is based on the iconic 1981-1989 primetime soap opera of the same name.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for YouTube (Ana Brenda Contreras); Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images (Daniella Alonso)