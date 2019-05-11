‘DWTS’ Twitter Account Tweets Season 28 Renewal Excitement, Fans Reply With Show Improvements

Dancing With the Stars is coming back to ABC for its 28th season, and fans are hopeful major changes are coming to the ballroom. A Twitter account associated with the show shared a message confirming that the competition series would be back, which prompted fans to share some suggestions for ways it could improve.

On Friday, the Dancing With the Stars Twitter account posted a message announcing that the show “will be back for a new season,” along with a looping video of a disco ball that said, “Meet us back in the ballroom for a new season.”

The replies to the post were mostly fans asking that executives “change the voting system,” following a shocking Season 27 outcome that left a bad taste in the mouths of most viewers.

“Hopefully the reason why there was no spring season of [Dancing With the Stars] was to change how the voting system will be for this coming season,” one Twitter user said.

“Take away the voting system, as everyone is suggesting, after all it’s a dance competition who better than the judges to say who’s staying or leaving?,” another tweeted. “They should have the power to keep or send the contestants, just like a real ballroom competition. Oh, & bring back Derek [Hough] and Mark [Ballas].”

“Until the voting changes, I won’t watch,” a third Twitter user replied.

“This time judges scores need to count more,” another added.

The backlash stems from a highly contested Season 27 finale, which saw Bobby Bones and professional dance partner Sharna Burgess take home the mirrorball trophy. Bones and Burgess were able to pull off a well-rounded final performance, and the judges scores combined with votes from viewers at home secured their victory. The DJ consistently scored low throughout the show, however, and as a result many fans didn’t feel he deserved to win over fellow finalists Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch and Alexis Ren.

After the episode aired, fans began demanding changes to the voting system. Neither ABC, nor executives associated with Dancing With the Stars, were quick to respond to the call, however. When the show didn’t return for a new season in the spring, fans grew uncertain about its fate.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke confirmed during the Televisions Critics Association winter press tour that the show would “definitely be returning in the fall,” TV Line reported. He added that the network was “in conversations” about returning to a two-cycle system, meaning airing two new seasons each year. Burke didn’t touch on whether they intended to make changes to the judging system.

Little has been announced about the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. The network will likely share more in the months ahead.