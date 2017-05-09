Watch: Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton React to ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess were the unlucky pair sent home on Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, and the professional bull rider and his pro partner spoke to Entertainment Tonight after their elimination to reveal how they’re feeling about the exit.

Prior to their elimination, Bolton had received a harsh critique from judge Len Goodman, with the judge saying he wasn’t quite sure why Bolton was still in the competition at this stage.

“I was really taken back that Len said that,” Burgess said of the judge’s comments. “I would think that Len understands that after 24 seasons on Dancing With the Stars, it’s not always just dance, it’s that person and their story and their inspiration. Why is it a bad thing that he’s been inspiring people for eight weeks?”

“It’s a good thing I didn’t come do this show for those judges,” Bolton added, noting that he was proud to make it as far as he did.

“I made it further than I ever knew I would,” he said. “And honestly whether I stayed or went, it was a celebration for me every day I make it, every practice I make it through whatever the case may be I’m going further than I ever knew I would.”

The 29-year-old shared that while he’s not sure what’s next for him, he wants to keep his options open.

“I don’t know I’m just riding the wave right now. So thankful for this opportunity, and I hope it leads to many more in the future,” he said.

