‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach, 71, Hospitalized From Surgery Complication

Catherine Bach has been hospitalized.

The Dukes of Hazzard star, 71, suffered complications from surgery.

Bach’s former Dukes of Hazzard co-star Ben Jones shared the news on Facebook on Thursday. Via Remind Magazine, Jones, who played Cooter Davenport in the beloved ‘80s action dramedy, and his wife, Alma, announced that Bach will no longer be appearing at Cooter’s Place in Nashville this weekend.

American actors (left to right) John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat in a promotional portrait for the TV show ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’, circa 1980. They play Bo, Daisy and Luke Duke, respectively. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

“Breaking news! Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis,” they shared. “Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery. We will keep you posted, and Catherine will share her story as soon as she is recovered. She is so, so sorry to have to cancel her appearance at Cooter’s this weekend. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Love, Ben and Miss Alma.”

Bach was set to appear at Cooter’s Garage in Nashville on Saturday and Sunday. It is one of three museums in the U.S. exhibiting memorabilia from The Dukes of Hazzard. The actress, who portrayed Daisy Duke on all seven seasons, was going to take part in a meet and greet both days. The museum announced on X that they will reschedule her appearance and announce the new date “as soon as it’s set.”

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 1: The Dukes of Hazzard” cast member Catherine Bach as Daisy Duke. Image dated 1982. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Alongside Bach and Jones, The Dukes of Hazzard also starred Tom Wopat, John Schneider, Denver Pyle, Rick Hurst, Sonny Shroyer, James Best, Sorrell Booke, Waylon Jennings, Byron Cherry, and Christopher Mayer. Centering on two young male cousins who live in rural Georgia and are on probation for moonshine-running, the series ran for seven seasons from 1979 to 1985 on CBS. It was followed by four films: The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! in 1997, The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood in 2000, The Dukes of Hazzard in 2005, and The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning in 2007.

Additional information on Bach’s condition has not been shared, but Wopat had some well wishes for his co-star on Facebook. “Tom and the Wopat Webcrew are sending our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Cahterine Bach, who was recently hospitalized,” he wrote. “Wishing her comfort and a full, speedy recovery.” More details will likely be shared in the coming days.