‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Reunion Reportedly Scrapped Due to Tom Wopat’s Arrest

A Dukes of Hazzard reunion and tour was canceled after star Tom Wopat’s arrest, Wopat’s former on-screen brother John Schneider says.

In court documents The Blast obtained pertaining to Schneider’s financial woes, the 57-year-old details that he is “willing but unable” to pay his monthly $18,911 spousal support payment to his ex-wife, Elvira. Schneider blames his lack of income on the sporadic nature of being an actor and says he was banking on a Dukes of Hazzard reunion and tour — until it was canceled due to Wopat’s legal troubles.

Schneider claims an entire personal tour (save for one appearance) he tried to join with Tom Wopat was canceled after Wopat was arrested for indecent assault and battery in August. Schneider also claims that a planned Dukes reunion on the Hallmark Channel was canceled after Wopat’s arrest.

In November, Wopat pleaded not guilty to charges on inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl during a July musical rehearsal in Waltham, Massachussets.

Schneider also claims his movie studio, John Schneider Studios, was hit by two floods that “virtually destroyed” the studio.

Schneider also partially blames Elvira for his financial struggles, saying she withdrew $200,000 from their joint account when he filed for divorce. Schneider also claims that Elvira Elvira “never attempted to work or even find work” during their marriage. Schneider also claims she ran up $15,000 per month on their American Express and put them both “in severe debt to commercial institutions, the IRS and the state government.”

After Elvira accused him of canceling her health insurance without telling him, he argues that the coverage lapsed because he could not afford the premiums.

Schneider’s court documents detailing his financial troubles were filed in an attempt to avoid jail time. Elvira is reportedly requesting he spend a maximum of three months behind bars and says he owes her $185,000 in back spousal support and legal fees.

Schneider is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2.