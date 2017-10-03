Drew Scott Accidentally Grabs Partner’s Chest After ‘DWTS’ Performance

Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars saw the contestants tap into their guilty pleasures to help inspire their dances for the week, with contestant Drew Scott sharing that his guilty pleasure is watching true crime shows.

To bring the HGTV star’s favorite shows to life, Scott and partner Emma Slater performed a crime scene-inspired Argentine Tango that earned them a solid 23/30 from the judges and several compliments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the pair’s critique, Scott had a bit of a non-dancing fumble as he appeared to accidentally grab Slater’s chest when he went to hug her, seen at the 3:35 mark in the video above.

Scott appeared attempting to give his partner a side-hug, thinking that she already had her arm up to hug him in return. She didn’t, and his hand grazed her chest instead of her arm. The move was clearly accidental, and the duo quickly brushed it off the completed their hug.

Also during his critique, Scott offered some words of support to the victims of the Las Vegas attack. The Property Brothers star explained that he has lived in Vegas for years, and that “all of our hearts here are with the families affected.”

“It’s a really sad situation,” he added, “but just know that we’re here, our prayers are here for you guys and we’re here to support.”

Photo Credit: ABC