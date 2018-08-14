‘Dr Pimple Popper’ Renewed for Season 2 at TLC

Pimple-popping fans everywhere are bursting with joy, as TLC has announced that Dr. Pimple Popper has been renewed for a second season at the network.

According to The Wrap, new episodes featuring Dr. Sandra Lee and her zit-extracting adventures will begin airing in January 2019.

“We are delighted our viewers have embraced ‘Dr. Pimple Popper,’ making it a hit for TLC this summer,” TLC’s President and GM, Howard Lee, said of the series renewal.

“We look forward to giving viewers more of the fantastic Dr. Sandra Lee and showcasing how she tackles challenging conditions and, most importantly, improves her patients’ lives in the upcoming season,” he added.

The Dr. Pimple Popper series debuted on July 11, so its season two renewal is notable due to the fact that it was announced barley more than a month after the series premiered.

This suggests that TLC has seen massive positive response to the show, which is not likely surprising to anyone who has been following Dr. Lee on her rise to pimple-popping stardom.

Regarding how she got started in being social media’s favorite dermatologist, she told Refinery 29 that she “had been practicing” medicine “for more than a decade when” she “started getting into Instagram in late 2014.”

“I noticed hairstylists and makeup artists were uploading 15-second clips and before-and-after transformations of their work, and I thought, Dermatology is a really visual field,” Dr. Lee recalled. “I wonder if people would be interested in seeing what we do, too.”

“Then one day, I happened to post a blackhead extraction on someone’s back and noticed an immediate increase in attention. People were tagging other people. They were writing, ‘Oh my gosh, you have to look at this.’ So, I did it again,” she added. “Same reaction.”

Next came her YouTube channel “which at the time just had a few of my TV appearances,” she said, but the doctor opted to “post a full extraction video” to see how people would respond.

“When I went to put in my tags, I discovered there was a whole community of people on the internet sharing popping videos with each other,” she explained. “Essentially, these people were amateurs — they were popping pimples with a paper towel, in their backyard, beer cans everywhere, with no gloves, and dirty fingernails.”

“I thought, ‘I pop pimples all day. I’m a surgeon, so I can surgically excise things that pop out of the skin and try to video tape it. I could be their queen,’ ” Dr. Lee joked.

Fast-forward to today, her social network pages and YouTube channel are thriving, and her cable TV show just landed a second season.

“It might gross some people out, but for those who love it, these videos make them so happy. It decreases their stress,” Dr Lee concluded. “It lulls them to sleep. Maybe in this day and age, that’s all people are looking for: something to show us that we’re all going to be okay.”

Fans can catch the finale of Dr. Pimple Popper’s first season on Wednesday, August 15 on TLC.