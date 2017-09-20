President Trump Weighs in on the Emmys

President Donald Trump has tweeted out his thoughts on the Emmy Awards, and it’s pretty much what one would expect.

Trump was the main target of host Stephen Colbert’s comedy routines, and many winners publicly criticized him during their speeches. This was expected, and many Trump supporters boycotted the ceremony as a result.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ratings were very low for the ceremony, as it averaged only 11.4 million viewers. Trump was obviously pleased at the low ratings and bashed the show.

“I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever,” he wrote. “Smartest people of them all are the ‘DEPLORABLES.’”

I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the “DEPLORABLES.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

While the ratings were low, they actually weren’t quite the lowest ever. The 2016 event was actually a tiny bit lower at 11.3 million. Plus, ratings aren’t available for the 41 ceremonies held before 1990.

Regardless, the tweet ignited a mix of cheers and jeers. Trump supporters loved it, and detractors criticized him for focusing on the Emmys instead of more pressing matters.

See some of the reactions below.

Hollywood just doesn’t get it. Americans LOVE Trump, they LOVE #AmericaFirst! Watch and learn Hollywood! #MAGA — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) September 20, 2017

Really? The Emmys? — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TaIbertSwan) September 20, 2017

The Emmys audience was roughly double the audience for Trump’s last Apprentice season. https://t.co/L1j7F2DRiy — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 20, 2017

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!