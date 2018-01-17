Donald Trump Book ‘Fire and Fury’ Being Turned Into TV Series

A television show based on the controversial tell-all book of President Donald Trump‘s White House is already in the works.

Production company Endeavor Content acquired the rights to Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House with the intention to turn the book into a series. According to Deadline, no network is attached to the project.

Wolff will serve as executive producer and Michael Jackson, the UK TV veteran who now runs London-based Two Cities Television, will produce.

All kinds of controversy have surrounded Fire and Fury since it was announced, launching the book to selling millions of copies since being released on Jan. 5. The book was immediately disparaged by the Trump White House.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that Trump was “furious and disgusted” about Steve Bannon’s remarks in the book, as well as the tell-all’s overall incendiary themes, and the former CEO of his campaign later walked them back.

There has been no response from the administration to the news of the possible television adaptation so far, but the eyes of many will be set on Trump’s Twitter page.