Donald Glover Reminds Everyone of His Many Talents in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

After years of working at other NBC shows, Atlanta star Donald Glover finally took the stage at Studio 8H this weekend for Saturday Night Live. The multitalented actor delivered a fantastic monologue performance to open the show.

The monologue showed just how obsessed Glover is with his failed SNL auditions from the past. But he also tried to show off some of his talents, while proving he cannot play clarinet or fix lighting equipment.

“Some people have described me as a triple threat… but I kind of like to call myself just a threat,” Glover said.

This was Glover’s first time hosting SNL, although he has been on NBC before. After the 34-year-old first found fame as a writer on Tina Fey’s 30 Rock, and occasionally appeared on the series, he went on to win a Writers Guild of America Award for his work on the show. In 2009, he joined the cast of Dan Harmon’s Community, which aired on NBC.

While on Community, Glover also established a music career as the rapper Childish Gambino. In 2011, he released his first album, Camp, which was followed by 2013’s Because The Internet. In 2016, he released the Grammy-nominated “Awaken, My Love!”

Glover also performed on SNL as Childish Gambino, joining a rare group of SNL hosts to pull double duty. Drake, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks all hosted and performed in the same episode. As the Washington Post points out, Brooks even performed under a musical pseudonym in 1999, when he created a rock star persona called “Chris Gaines.”

Glover also has a past in sketch comedy. While working on 30 Rock, he was a member of the YouTube sketch comedy group Derrick Comedy. They even made a full-length movie called Mystery Team in 2009.

Today, Glover is also known for his acclaimed FX series Atlanta, which earned him a Golden Globe and two Emmys last year. Glover created the series, has written and directed several episodes and co-stars as “Earn.” The show is now in its second season.

Glover’s other credits include The Martian, Magic Mike XXL and Disney’s new version of The Lion King. He also plays the young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens on May 25.

Photo credit: NBC