Don Lemon's CNN Rival Officially Gets New Show

Kaitlan Collins will have her own new show on CNN. Deadline reports she will officially launch as the network's 9 p.m. ET host on July 10 with a one-hour program titled The Source. The show's time slot is one of the most competitive in cable news across the industry. Her competition includes Hannity on Fox News and The Rachel Maddow Show and Alex Wagner Tonight on MSNBC. As for what to expect from the show, CNN said in a statement: "Collins will expose uncovered angles and challenge conventional wisdom to make sure viewers are seeing a story from every side. Collins is a straight-shooting, deeply sourced reporter, always willing to hold the powerful accountable." The announcement comes months after former longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon's firing after a controversy involving Collins.

Lemon notoriously screamed at Collins in December 2022 after he alleged she interrupted him during a tense broadcast of CNN This Morning. The incident set off a bunch of toxic workplace behavior with Lemon at the center.

At the time of his firing, Lemon released to the public, stating: "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best." CNN denied his claim, alleging he was invited to a meeting to discuss things further, but declined. He's reportedly now owed $25 million from his contract payout, and had hired an attorney.

While the news was hard to take, the 51-year-old attended a Time Magazine party and spoke proudly of his work and noted he was in no rush to get back to work. "I do, I want to work again, but I'm lucky enough to be in a position where I don't have to worry about those things. I'm going to spend my summer on the beach and on the boat with my family and just chill out and I'll see what happens next," he said. Lemon later admitted that he felt his firing was due to him refusing to censor himself.