Documentary Series Renewed for Another Season After Huge Ratings Increase

A docuseries has been renewed for another season.

Deadline reports that following an increase in viewership, Showtime has renewed Couples Therapy for Season 5.

The series, which documents couples therapy sessions with renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik, premiered in 2019. Per Showtime’s internal streaming data and Nielsen, Season 4B’s premiere on May 23 increased by 30% on cross-platform viewership compared to the prior season premiere. It’s not surprising that it didn’t take long for Showtime to come to the conclusion that more Couples Therapy needs to be on the way, and now it will finally happen.

Dr. Orna Guralnik in Couples Therapy, episode 18, season 4, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Couples Therapy was created by Eli Despres, Elyse Steinberg, and Josh Kreigman, who also serve as executive producers with Vinnie Malhotra. Matt Parker, Bennett Elliott, and Carly Hugo served as producers on the second half of Season 4 of Couples Therapy, which is produced by Edgeline Films.

Couples Therapy is the latest series to get renewed by Showtime. The premium television network has also handed out renewals to Yellowjackets, Dexter: Original Sin, The Chi, and The Agency, among others. As of now, it’s unknown when Couples Therapy Season 5 will premiere, but each season has been doing pretty well in coming out every single year. Meanwhile, Season 4B is set to end on Friday, June 13.

In 2021, Couples Therapy won the Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming, and in 2024, it won the American Cinema Editors Award for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series. Other nominations include the International Documentary Association, 2023 TCA Awards, 2025 ACE Awards, Cinema Eye Honor Awards, and Critics Choice Real TV Awards. Couples Therapy continues to be a hit for Showtime, and it likely won’t go away any time soon.

While waiting for the new season of Couples Therapy, all episodes are streaming for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. With the Season 4 finale airing next week, it wouldn’t be such a bad idea to catch up now to be prepared for Season 5 and see why so many people are obsessed with the show. Additionally, there are plenty other shows to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime after you finish Couples Therapy. But once a premiere date is announced, likely not for a while, time should go by fast.