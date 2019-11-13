Disney Plus: Here’s How to Use the Menu

Disney+ made its highly anticipated launch on Tuesday, and people are already looking for help navigating the overwhelming amount of great content readily available to them. When a user first opens Disney+, the home page is loaded with all of its biggest properties. Finding Star Wars: The Mandalorian, for example, is easy. But finding older or more obscure titles can be a challenge.

Polygon is cluing users into the best way to browse some of the streaming service’s second tier programs. The first step is clicking on the magnifying glass at the top of the screen. This takes the user to a page to search for specific titles. But more importantly, it automatically loads a ton of categories, or “collections,” which then breakdown into more specific subcategories when clicked on.

So, if you want to see princess movies, there’s a collection for that. The same goes for Mickey Mouse and friends. There are dozens of these collections. There’s even one for “Disney Through the Decades.” When a viewer selects that collection, the service then breaks down all the shows and movies available by decade starting with 1920s-1930s and going up to present day.

While these collections are certainly wonderful for users, accessing them quickly became an issue on Tuesday when Disney+ experienced widespread outages. DownDetector.com reported nearly 8,000 outages at the problem’s peak early on Tuesday.

“The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.”

“They’re only a multi-billion dollar corporation with unlimited resources that bet the entire farm on this technology, give them a chaaaaaance!” is quite a hill to die on. This is easily more entertaining than any show on Disney+.#DisneyPlusfail pic.twitter.com/tZ17CWndms — Movies Silently (@MoviesSilently) November 12, 2019

Users took to social media to express their outrage with the service Tuesday morning.

“The Disney + menu is impressive. I mean, not in the sense of actually giving you the content you paid for, but it looks really nice,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Thanks for making me wait a year to see this and then do what you tell me to do, to only sit on the phone for 5 hours now waiting for someone to help.”

Thankfully for those eager for all this delicious content, much of outages the streamer was experiencing on launch day seem to have been resolved.