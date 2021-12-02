Another Disney Channel Show Just Got Canceled, Actor Confirms

Gabby Duran and her friends have had their last adventure together. Just days after the Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season 2 finale aired, actor Nathan Lovejoy confirmed there will be no more new episodes. The show is the latest Disney Channel project to get the axe after just two seasons, but fans can still revisit the show on Disney+.

Lovejoy, who earned a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award nomination for the show, shared a handful of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram on Nov. 29. “Last ones from the vault. Some of you wanted to know if there’s a s3 coming. Alas, there is not. What a ride it’s been though and thank you all for watching! I had the time of my life,” he wrote, praising his younger co-stars as the “best castmates eva.” He also thanked the “amazing writers and Canadian crew” for their work.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some of Lovejoy’s co-stars commented on his post. “Love u all foreva,” Kylie Cantrall, who played the title role, wrote. “Swifty out got me,” Valery Ortiz added. Rebecca Metz, whose own Disney Channel show Coop and Cami Ask the World also only had two seasons, joked that they would celebrate joining the two-season Disney parent club. “One day we’ll have ourselves a two-season Disney parent dinner. Love you guys!!!” she wrote.

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables was created by Mike Alber and Gabe Snyder and based on the novel of the same name by Elise Allen and Daryle Conners. It had a unique premise, with Gabby (Cantrall) as a 13-year-old girl who agrees to babysit extraterrestrial children who are hiding on earth as humans. The main cast also featured Maxwell Acee Donanvan as Gabby’s friend Wesley; Callan Farris as the shape-shifting alien Jeremy; Coco Christo as Gabby’s little sister Olivia, Ortiz as Gabby’s mother Dina, and Lovejoy as Gabby’s principal, who turns out to be an alien himself.

All of Gabby Duran Season 1 and the first 10 episodes of Season 2 are available on Disney+. There were only 39 episodes produced. The show debuted in October 2019. There was a long break between the first and second seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, which probably didn’t help it build an audience. Season 2 didn’t begin until June 4 and finished on Nov. 26.

Disney Channel shows rarely have long lifespans unless they become big hits. One of the few shows to even make it to a fifth season is Raven’s Home, the follow-up to That’s So Raven. While the original series only ran four seasons, Raven’s Home was renewed for a fifth season in early October.