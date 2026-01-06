Discovery Channel Personality Exits Show Over Creative Differences

One popular Discovery Channel series will lose a familiar face next season.

Ryan Skinner, a guest contributor to the paranormal-mystery-reality TV series Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, has stepped away from the show after producers refused to give him a bigger role.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series primarily focuses on strange and potentially supernatural phenomena surrounding Blind Frog Ranch, which is named as such because of the blind frogs discovered in tunnels underneath the ranch. It involves a group of residents exploring “ancient & lost civilizations, skinwalkers, treasure-seeking thieves, government coverups, meteor strikes, Mormon legends and UFO activity” as the ranch’s owner Duane Ollinger searches for what he believes is a giant cache of gold in the underground caves below.

According to a Facebook post from Skinner, he was left mostly absent from all recent episodes after his sections were cut for time.

“I joined the show to share my paranormal research and knowledge of the Uintah Basin. I scouted locations, brought in experts, and spent months out in the field for the past few years with the team,” he wrote. “But when it came to the final cut, my role often ended up edited down to background appearances, which left both me, my family back home, and many of you confused.”

He then asked the producers if he could take on a larger role in the upcoming season six, with more focus on the paranormal. Producers said no, and Skinner bowed out of the series.

“I’m grateful for the experiences, the adventures (yes, even rappelling off cliffs), and the fans who have supported me throughout. I’ll continue my work in the Uintah Basin and share my research with you outside of the show,” he wrote. “The mysteries in the Uintah Basin go far beyond Aztec gold, and I’m not yet done exploring them… Thank you for following my journey — there’s more to come!”

It’s been a bad week for the cast of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, as series star Chad Ollinger is now facing a murder charge after allegedly killing his jail cellmate. He was imprisoned for fleeing justice in another state, for which he was charged with contempt of court.